Maghull fire: Woman dies in bungalow blaze
- Published
A woman has died in a fire at a bungalow in Sefton.
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Towers Avenue, Maghull, at about 05:25 GMT, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said.
They discovered the woman, unconscious and not breathing, during searches and provided first aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her next of kin have been informed and an investigation into the fire is taking place.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.