Liverpool Lime Street: Council apologises for road revamp review delay
A member of Liverpool council's cabinet has apologised for delays to the redesign of a main road in the city.
The Lime Street and St George's Plateau revamp was delayed after the scheme's contractors went into administration and it was criticised over bus access.
Changes to the plan, including for buses to run in both directions past St George's Hall, were backed on Friday.
Councillor Dan Barrington said the extended wait had been "very frustrating" for residents.
The authority's executive signed off on proposals for an experimental traffic regulation order (ETRO) to be put in place for up to 18 months, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
This means:
- Buses will now be able to travel in both directions past St George's Hall
- Enhanced pedestrian crossings, disabled parking facilities, improved cycle facilities and secure cycle parking
- A bus stop outside Lime Street station
- Introduction of a 20mph zone
- Access-only restrictions on Lime Street between Queens Square Bus Station and London Road
'Additional cost'
The council will review the scheme in six months' time and decide whether to implement the changes permanently.
Mr Barrington, cabinet member for climate change and environment, said the contractor's collapse "was a huge blow and I want to apologise for the further delays this has caused".
"The Lime Street scheme has been controversial. Redesigning space is never an easy task and driving culture change away from cars is an even more difficult task.
"I know it's been a very frustrating time for people coming into the city centre and particularly for businesses," he said.
A further £1.5m is needed for the scheme after safety works were required following the contractor's collapse.
Mr Barrington said the ETRO would allow people to see the scheme in action and said public transport was key to Liverpool's ambitions to become a greener, net carbon zero, city.
Mayor Joanne Anderson said she was now "really pleased" with the amended plans after councillors had the chance to listen to residents.
