Man jailed for St Helens YMCA stabbing murder
- Published
A man has been jailed for the "horrendous" murder of a man who he stabbed in the neck in a YMCA.
Lee Andrew, 33, was found seriously injured in the building in St Helens, Merseyside, on 2 August last year and was pronounced dead later in hospital.
Thomas Brown, of no fixed address, was found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court of his murder.
The 42-year-old was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.
Merseyside Police said officers arrested Brown a short time after the attack.
Temporary Det Supt Simon Vaughan, who led the murder investigation, said: "This was a horrendous attack which left Lee Andrew fatally wounded.
"Brown claimed that he was acting in self-defence, but the jury saw through his lies, and he was convicted of murder."
The officer said he hoped the verdict would bring Mr Andrew's family "some sense of closure".