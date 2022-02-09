Kirkby drug dealer caught with £1m of cocaine stuffed in 'bag for life'
- Published
A drug dealer was caught with a "bag for life" stuffed full of cocaine worth about £1m, police said.
John Butler, of Kirkby, seemed to be "nervous" and was physically shaking when stopped by Merseyside Police as he drove through Netherton on 8 January.
Officers searched the 27-year-old's Volkswagen and discovered a bag containing 10kg of Class A drugs.
Butler admitted possession with intent to supply drugs and was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for eight years.
A police spokesman said: "We welcome the significant sentence handed down to Butler which shows we simply will not tolerate those who put our communities at significant risk by supplying drugs and the misery they bring."
