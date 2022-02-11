Widnes man in court over far-right extremist material
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of having far-right extremist material.
Mason Yates, of Elstree Court, Widnes, allegedly had a publication entitled 100 Deadly Skills and a copy of the White Resistance Manual between November 2020 and January 2021.
The 19-year-old denies two counts of possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
He was bailed at Manchester Crown Court, ahead of a trial on 25 April.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.