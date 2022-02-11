Write Across scheme aims to find new BBC One drama writers
A scheme to "find and develop the people who will be writing BBC One dramas in five years' time" has been launched by the broadcaster's boss.
Director general Tim Davie said Write Across would be piloted in Liverpool, before similar projects were rolled out across the UK.
He said Liverpool was picked because it was "a city of stories".
Tony Schumacher, who wrote the recent Liverpool-set drama The Responder, welcomed the initiative.
He said starting a writing career was "hard and it's difficult to know where to begin".
"A scheme like Write Across Liverpool is exactly what you need as a new writer to help guide you through your development," he said.
"It's great the BBC and its partners are doing this in Liverpool."
'Hotbed of talent'
A BBC spokeswoman said the scheme was an eight-week development programme to give aspiring writers an insight into writing for TV and would see the broadcaster partner with a number of organisations in the city, including the Liverpool Film Office and the Everyman, Playhouse, Royal Court and Unity theatres.
She said up to 15 writers would be invited to take part and the programme would cover storytelling for the screen with masterclasses from screenwriters, producers and commissioners.
Mr Davie said Liverpool was "the natural place to launch a scheme like this, because it is a city of stories".
"When you look at the writing talent that has emerged from Liverpool over the years, it's quite extraordinary," he said.
"Our aim... is to find and develop the people who will be writing BBC One dramas in five years' time and I'm confident we will do that given the creativity and talent in Liverpool."
Liverpool City Council's Harry Doyle, the cabinet member responsible for Liverpool Film Office, said the authority was "delighted" that the city had been chosen to pilot the project.
"Liverpool is a hotbed of creative talent," he said.
"We're lucky to be home to inspirational writers such as Jimmy McGovern, Helen Blakeman and Tony Schumacher, and we know there is a huge amount of untapped talent here."
He added that those picked for the scheme would "massively benefit" from it and hopefully get "a foot in the door of the TV industry".
Those interested in joining the programme can apply online.