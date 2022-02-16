Frog from Africa found in Wirral primary school bananas
A tiny frog that had travelled 5,000 miles from the Ivory Coast to the UK has been found in a bunch of bananas at a primary school.
The frog, the size of a fingernail, was spotted by a teacher at Heswall Primary School in Merseyside as she was unwrapping the pupils' morning snack.
Staff were able to catch the stowaway and kept it safe in a damp container until it was collected by the RSPCA.
The amphibian, believed to be a reed frog, is now with a specialist keeper.
Deputy head teacher at the Wirral school, Nicky Bolton, said: "We knew the frog had travelled from West Africa because wrapping was stamped with Ivory Coast.
"The children were so excited to learn about the frog's journey and how it has travelled almost 5,000 miles to arrive in Wirral.
"The children are now very excited to find out what species he is."
After calling a local zoo and searching online, staff at the school contacted the RSPCA for help.
RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes said it was the first time in his 13-year career he had been called to a stowaway frog.
"This sort of things happens from time to time nationwide but this is the first one I have known in Wirral," he said.
He praised staff and said they did "exactly the right thing" by not touching the amphibian but keeping it safe so he could collect it.
"Providing a small enclosure, with moisture, warmth and a hiding place was spot on," he said.
The frog is now being kept in quarantine with a specialist keeper while its species type is officially identified.