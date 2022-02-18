Anderton Boat Lift: Revamp of 1875 structure backed by MP
Plans to restore Britain's oldest boat lift, which could cost several million pounds, have been backed by an MP.
The Anderton Boat Lift in Northwich, Cheshire, needs its hydraulics and computer system repairing, the Canal and River Trust (CRT) said.
The engineering wonder, which sits on the Trent and Mersey Canal, was built by Edwin Clarke in 1875.
Northwich MP Mike Amesbury said CRT had "untapped potential" to use the attraction as an educational facility.
The lift, which is known as 'Cathedral of the Canals', takes boats and barges from the River Weaver Navigation to the Trent and Mersey Canal.
More than £7m was raised to fund a major restoration in 2000 after it was unused for almost 20 years.
'Enthusing young people'
The iron spider structure is also a visitor attraction but the lift needs a "huge sum" to sustain its use, Mr Amesbury said.
He said the CRT had told him the lift's computer system was "past its sell-by date" and the wiring needs replacing, among other repairs.
The MP said he would bid to the National Lottery Heritage Fund to cover part of the costs.
"The Canal and River Trust believes the attraction has untapped potential as a visitor attraction and as an educational facility for enthusing young people about science and engineering," Mr Amesbury said.
Proposals could also include updating the visitor centre for conferences, weddings, exhibitions and crafts, he added.