'Huge spillage' of paint turns Fazakerley road white
- Published
A road has been given an unexpected paint job after a "huge spillage" of white emulsion turned it white.
Liverpool City Council said 35 litres of white paint were spilled across Inglis Road in Fazakerley on Thursday.
A spokesman said council workers found seven pots that were believed to be from a house that is being redecorated by the side of the road.
He said a clean-up team had removed the majority of paint overnight and would return to "wash down the road" later.
He said due to the spillage, the road would be "closed until later this morning" to allow the team to "safely remove the paint residue" and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
"We're sorry for any disruption this may cause to your journey today," he added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk