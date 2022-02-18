Storm Eunice: Coastguard asks swimmers to get out of sea
Three men who ignored safety warnings and went for a dip in the sea as Storm Eunice hit the UK have been asked to leave the water.
The swimmers were captured on camera getting into the sea at New Brighton, Merseyside, despite strong winds and high tides.
An amber weather warning for wind is in place for Merseyside until 18:00 GMT.
The men were spoken to by the Coastguard who urged them to get out of the water amid safety concerns.
Coastguard officers, who are stationed by the coast of the Wirral seaside resort, also moved people off the promenade as the waves got higher after midday.
The car park by Fort Perch Rock was closed as the storm hit and roads in the town have also been shut.
The UK is being battered by Storm Eunice, which forecasters warn could be one of the worst UK storms in three decades.
All public parks in St Helens have been closed with the council urging residents to avoid open spaces as a precaution.
The M62 westbound in Merseyside was closed due to flooding between junction seven at Rainhill Stoops and junction six at Tarbock Island.
All lanes of traffic were stopped for 30 minutes but they have since been reopened.
Loganair flights between the Isle of Man and Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham have been cancelled.