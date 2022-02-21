Storm Franklin: Fire engine crashes into van on weather-related 999 call
- Published
A driver suffered minor injuries when a fire engine hit a van while travelling to a Storm Franklin-related emergency.
The Kirkby Community Fire Station engine was responding to reports of storm damage to a building in Maghull when it collided with the van on County Road in Kirkby at about 08:20 GMT.
The van's driver was taken to hospital, while the fire crew were unharmed, Merseyside Police said.
An investigation into the cause of the collision has begun.
Hall Lane and County Road in the direction of Northwood were closed while the van was removed, but have since reopened.
A replacement fire engine was sent to Maghull.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured at the incident, which involved damage to roof panels.
