Keagan Crimes death: Boy jailed for 'Rambo-style' knife murder
- Published
A teenager who stabbed a man in the heart with a "Rambo-style" knife during a gang feud has been jailed.
Noel Reade was aged 16 when he killed Keagan Crimes, 27, in an attack which began in a convenience store in Winsford, Cheshire, on 11 October 2020.
Reade, now 17, had searched on his phone for phrases such as "does blood wash off shoes" and had researched Rambo knives and guns, police said.
He was convicted of murder and jailed for life with a minimum of 19 years.
The teenager was also convicted at Chester Crown Court of wounding with intent after he injured another man in the attack.
Reade was with a group of four others who were seeking out two men as part of a dispute, Cheshire Police said.
CCTV showed the men had tried to leave the Premier Store in Cheviot Square as the group arrived.
Reade was seen armed with what police described as a "Rambo" knife and went on to kick and push at a glass door while another gang member used a hammer to smash it as the men attempted to hold it shut.
The men managed to escape via a rear door as the group chased them.
As a fight broke out between the gangs, Reade's associates ran off before he stabbed Mr Crimes in the heart.
The second man, Jason McQuoid, attempted to swipe at the teenager using a tree branch but was slashed in the shoulder and chest.
Mr Crimes died a short time later while Mr McQuoid was discharged from hospital.
Police said the knife was never found and that Reade had buried the weapon and burnt his clothing.
DNA from the scene was later attributed to the teenager, who pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon during the trial.
Det Insp Adam Waller said Reade had shown "no remorse for his actions".
"My thoughts are with Keagan's family who have had to sit through and listen to distressing evidence, reliving his last hours that no one should ever have to listen to," he said.