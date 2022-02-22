Winsford hammer burglar who robbed elderly couple jailed
- Published
A man who used a hammer to threaten an elderly couple in their home during a burglary has been jailed.
Thomas Price, 20, and another man subjected the couple to a "terrifying ordeal" in their house in Winsford, Cheshire, on 21 December, police said.
The pair demanded money and stole gold bangles from the vulnerable victims.
Price, of Slaters Way in Winsford, admitted aggravated burglary and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison at Chester Crown Court.
The two offenders initially knocked on the front door of the home in St George's Road and asked the owners if they wanted their gutters cleaning.
After being refused, they returned later and entered the house through a back door.
'Despicable'
Price used a claw hammer while the pair threatened the couple in their bedroom.
When the offenders had no success in gaining their money, they ripped off gold bangles from the woman's wrist.
CCTV showed Price had parked his car on St George's Road just before the incident.
Inquiries to find the second offender are continuing, officers said.
Cheshire Police spokesman said: "Not only were the victims threatened with a claw hammer, but they were forced to sit and watch, fearing for their lives as their bedroom was torn apart by the despicable pair."
He added the victims would "never be able to forget what happened on that day".