Liverpool City Council sorry for 'unfortunate setbacks' to roadworks
A council has apologised for the "deeply unfortunate setbacks" which have hit a city's roadworks, causing more than two years of "huge upset".
Liverpool City Council's work on County Road was halted when a contractor entered administration in 2021.
A council spokesman said a new contractor had been found and the final phase of work would start on Monday.
Apologising for delays, councillor Dan Barrington said the council had "moved as swiftly as possible" to fix issues.
He said the authority "appreciate that when a major road... has already experienced more than two years of disruption, patience is understandably in short supply".
"County Road has been beset with a number of deeply unfortunate setbacks which has caused huge upset, which we can only apologise for," he said.
"The council has moved as swiftly as possible to address each setback."
The road in Walton, part of the A59, is a major route into the city from motorway networks, passing Everton's Goodison Park stadium and Aintree Racecourse.
The council spokesman said the £5.9m revamp of the road should be completed by the end of April and a diversion would be in place through Walton Lane.
He added that resurfacing work on Walton Lane would be stopped until County Road work is finished, but was expected to be completed by the start of June.