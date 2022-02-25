Ukraine conflict: Liverpool expat joins long queues to give blood
A man from Liverpool who moved to Ukraine six years ago has said he is witnessing the "Ukrainian spirit" as fighting continues in the country.
Peter Cribley said Ukrainians were "concerned but prepared" as Russian forces descend on its capital Kyiv.
He said it was not just about "boots on the ground or fighting in the military" but people had been taking first aid courses and queuing to give blood.
Mr Cribley, who was living in Kyiv, has moved to Ivano-Frankivsk in the west.
"I tend to take my cues from Ukrainians around me," he told BBC Breakfast.
"Ukrainians are prepared or preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.
"The attitude that they have is concerned but prepared and I try to mirror that," he said.
The sound of gunfire has echoed through Kyiv as Russian tanks were filmed entering the city for the first time.
The European Union has announced new sanctions to freeze Vladimir Putin's personal assets in Europe while the Kremlin said that Russia was ready for talks with Ukraine.
Mr Cribley said he went to donate blood and witnessed long queues of people determined to do the same.
"A couple of hours later when I managed to leave the centre, the queue had tripled," he said
"The staff working at that donation centre - and I think this really shows the Ukrainian spirit - they were supposed to close at 15:00 GMT but said they would refuse to close until the last person had donated.
"We are talking a staff of two receptionists, two doctors and five nurses working round the clock to allow people to try and be useful in any way they can.
"Ukrainians literally giving their last drops of blood to defend this country."
In Liverpool, St George's Hall was lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Thursday in support of the country.
Mayor Joanne Anderson said the West must now "strain every sinew" to convince President Putin that "there are no winners in war".
She vowed "to do all that we can to support" Ukrainians who have made Liverpool their home.