Runcorn's Brindley Theatre to undergo £6.6m revamp
A £6.6m scheme to turn a town's theatre into a "flourishing cultural hub" has been revealed.
Halton Borough Council said Runcorn's Brindley Theatre will get a larger restaurant and new community space.
The town's library will also be moved to the building from its current site on Granville Street.
Councillor Paul Nolan said it would help the venue, which recently hosted a series of shows by singer Gary Barlow, attract more "high-profile" performers.
Mr Nolan told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that since opening its doors in 2004, the 420-capacity theatre had become "a much-loved venue and landmark".
"These designs, which complement the iconic design of the current building, will see The Brindley welcoming even more people and being the catalyst to creating a flourishing cultural hub," he said.
The redevelopment is part of a wider £23.6m plan for the town, which has received backing from the government's Town Deal Fund.