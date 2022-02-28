Huyton shooting: Two men jailed over gun fight at pub reopening
- Published
Two men have been jailed after fighting over a loaded gun in a pub which had just reopened after coronavirus lockdown rules were eased.
James Freeman, 24, and Alan Roberts, 30, wrestled over the firearm inside the Old Bank pub in Princess Drive, Huyton, on 17 May last year.
Police said Roberts was shot in his groin before he disarmed Freeman and shot him twice in his chest.
Freeman was sentenced to 14-and-a-half years while Roberts was given 12 years.
At Liverpool Crown Court Freeman, of Pennard Avenue, Huyton, Merseyside, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Roberts, of Heyes Street, Everton, Liverpool, was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Police said Freeman had taken the gun to the pub and the pair then "wrestled with it" during which Roberts was shot in the groin.
Roberts then wrestled the gun from Freeman and shot him.
'Beggars belief'
Det Insp John Fitzgerald said: "It is only by sheer luck that nobody was killed that night.
"The fact that Freeman chose to enter a busy pub with a loaded gun, with no regard for the safety of anyone in there that night, beggars belief."
He added: "Following an altercation with Roberts he ended up being hit in the chest twice and was lucky his wounds didn't prove to be fatal.
"These men had no thought for the consequences of the actions or whether innocent people could get caught up in the crossfire."