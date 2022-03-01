Puppy with deformed legs found dumped in Liverpool park
- Published
A puppy with two deformed legs who was found dumped in a park was probably discarded by a "callous" breeder, the RSPCA has said.
The male bulldog-type dog was found in a bush on a footpath near Kirkdale Cemetery on Seeds Lane in Liverpool.
RSPCA Insp Jo MacDonald said when the owner realised the deformities "would cost money" they threw it away "like a piece of rubbish".
The three-month-old puppy has since had an operation and been rehomed.
Insp MacDonald said the dog, named Chance by its new owner, would have died "a terrifying death from starvation" if it had not been found.
"I fear the person who had this pup may have been a dog breeder and when they saw these deformities and realised it would cost money to have the pet treated, callously decided to throw him away like a piece of rubbish and left him frightened and alone," she said.
The dog was also severely underweight and suffering from a skin condition.
Chance has been rehomed with RSPCA manager Kay Hawthorn and her four other dogs, and has since doubled in weight to 8.2kg.
She said the puppy "enjoys playing with his football and is full of energy".
"He is now walking and running around so well," she said.
Anyone with information about who may have dumped the dog has been asked to contact the RSPCA.
