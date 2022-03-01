Teenage girl seriously hurt in Liverpool shooting
- Published
A teenage girl has been seriously injured in a shooting in Liverpool.
Gunfire was reported in Upper Warwick Street in the Toxteth area at about 17:10 GMT, Merseyside Police said.
A short time later a man aged in his 20s arrived at a hospital with a gunshot injury to his hand, the force added.
Detectives are working to establish if the two incidents are linked and are examining CCTV footage and forensic evidence.
The girl was taken to hospital where police said she was "in a serious condition".
Ch Insp Col Rooney said: "The investigation is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place and who was involved.
"While I understand this is a shocking incident for the local community we have a large police presence in the area carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and I would encourage people to come forward and tell us what they know."
Merseyside's Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell described the shooting in a tweet as "deeply shocking and upsetting".