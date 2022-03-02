Ukraine: British man 'preparing to bear arms' in Nikopol
A British man who travelled to Ukraine to help his family escape has said the developing situation meant he was now preparing to "bear arms" instead.
Ian Umney, 28, quit his teaching job in St Helens, Merseyside, to join his wife Nelia and two-year-old son in the south-eastern city of Nikopol.
He had hoped they could flee before Russian forces arrived in the city.
However, he said he had to "now step up and do the next level of assistance, which is bearing weapons".
Mr Umney travelled to Nikopol from the western city of Lviv on Monday, after flying to Poland the previous day.
He previously said his plan was to move his wife and son to a place of greater safety and hopefully get them out of the country.
However, he told BBC North West Tonight the situation had changed since he arrived and he doubted they could now flee.
"The Russians are now just across the river, so they're poised and ready," he said.
"It looks like it's going to be a stand-off for the city."
Nikopol lies on the northern shore of the Dnieper river, about 46 miles (75km) south-west of Zaporizhzhia and due north from the Russian-held region of Crimea.
He said he had been busy "making my Molotov cocktails", as the situation had "escalated to where I'm not sure if we will be able to get out safely".
"I have to now step up and do the next level of assistance, which is bearing arms and bearing weapons," he said.
"If I can find a way out in the next 48 hours, then no, I don't have to fight yet.
"However, I don't think that will happen."
While there is no legal bar on Ukrainians or British citizens heading to the conflict in the west of Ukraine, the eastern front may be off-limits.
UK government advice says the actions of anyone who travels to eastern Ukraine to fight, or to help others engaged in the conflict, may amount to offences under UK terrorism laws or other legislation and people could be prosecuted on their return.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said people without military training should not travel to Ukraine to fight.
Mr Umney said the city's residents were "very well armed, but we do need more weapons".
"The whole of Ukraine knows that the whole world is behind them and the Ukrainians could do it for themselves, but with the extra support, it just makes it that much easier," he said.
Mr Umney, who has no experience of combat or military training, said he was "scared for my family, but not for anything else".
Fighting back tears, he added his relatives in the UK "understand completely" that he had to be with his family in Ukraine.
Addressing them directly, he said: "I do hope that I get my family out and I do hope I return, but just in case I don't, I do love you."
