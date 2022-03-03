Plans to give Birkenhead 'biggest transformation in 75 years' revealed
- Published
Birkenhead is set to undergo the biggest transformation it has seen in 75 years, a council leader has said.
Wirral Council's scheme for the town will see 21,00 homes built and a low-carbon urban village, green spaces and a new market created by 2040.
Council leader Janette Williamson said it was a chance to make it into a "beautiful and sustainable" town.
The authority will vote on whether to push forward with the Birkenhead 2040 Regeneraiton Framework plan on 9 March.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the plan included the continuation of the previously approved Wirral Waters development and a proposal to move Birkenhead Market from its current site into the former House of Fraser building.
A document outlining the plan referred to Liverpool's three Graces, the three buildings which face the town across the Mersey, and said the proposals would see "iconic architecture" built, alongside "spaces designed for people to visit and linger", and form Birkenhead's "own Graces... a new skyline vista to complement Liverpool's".
It also proposed a low-carbon urban village with 1,000 homes would be built in Hind Street and Dock Branch Park would be created to support the council's efforts to make the town more green.
The document added a travel corridor along the disused Dock Branch Railway would link Wirral Waters, the town centre and Hind Street.
Ms Williamson said the plans were "the most transformational proposals for the town since the 1947 Town Plan".
"We have a unique opportunity to create a beautiful, sustainable, waterfront town which people are proud to call home," the Labour leader added.