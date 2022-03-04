'Monster' who killed Northwich toddler guilty of manslaughter
- Published
A man whose deadly attack on a toddler left her with a catastrophic brain injury "akin to a road traffic collision or multi-storey fall", has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Brandon Heath attacked the 22-month-old girl at a house in Northwich, while her mother gave a friend a lift on 30 August 2020, Cheshire Police said.
The girl died in hospital the next day.
The 22-year-old, who the girl's mother called a "monster", will be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on 8 March.
A police spokesman said Heath, of no fixed address, had consistently lied about what had happened and had told emergency services that he did not know why the girl was unresponsive, limp and struggling to breathe.
The Crown Prosecution Service said he even blamed the toddler's mother, despite the fact she was not at the house when her daughter was fatally injured.
'Sudden catastrophic assault'
The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was taken to hospital and underwent emergency neurosurgery before her death.
A post-mortem examination revealed she had sustained a massive brain injury, as well as bleeding within and around her eyes, bruising to the body, rib fractures and damage to nerves in the neck.
Heath was arrested on 21 July 2021 and subsequently charged with murder.
He was cleared of that charge following a trial, but found guilty of an alternative charge of manslaughter.
In a statement issued after the hearing, the girl's mother thanked police for "bringing the truth to light and bringing that monster to justice", but said her "heart aches every day".
She said her daughter had been "always so happy and full of life; the happiest, cheekiest little girl you had ever seen".
Det Insp Adam Waller said the medical evidence had "clearly pointed towards a sudden catastrophic assault" and her injuries were described by a pathologist as being "akin to a road traffic collision or multi-storey fall".
He said Heath had shown a "total lack of remorse" and had "lied about the circumstances", but was unable to "come up with a plausible or consistent account, which was ultimately his undoing".
He added that the fact he blamed the girl's mother "just demonstrates the total lack of compassion and cowardice in not taking responsibility for his actions".