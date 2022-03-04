Liverpool bus network franchise plan moves forward
- Published
A major step has been taken to bring Liverpool's "broken, fragmented and too expensive" bus system back into public control.
Members of the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority have given their backing to proposals to adopt a franchise system.
It would allow the authority to set routes and control fares while private operators run the buses on contracts.
It could see regulated services for the first time since 1986.
The plan is part of the Liverpool City Region's mayor's plan to introduce a "London-style" transport network, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Steve Rotherham told the combined authority meeting the opportunity to fix the "broken, fragmented and too expensive" bus system was one of the main reasons he stood to be mayor.
He said the plan was a "once in a lifetime opportunity to reverse the disastrous decision to deregulate services outside of the capital" and members needed to "grasp the opportunity devolution has afforded us for generations to come".
John Fogarty, executive director of corporate services, said the move represented a "significant milestone" as buses are the "most important strand of the transport network".
Mr Fogarty said there would be further work done on affordability.
The decision to adopt a franchise model will be subject to an audit of the proposed scheme and a full public consultation.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk