Toxteth shooting: Man charged after girl shot at bus stop
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a girl was shot as she waited at a bus stop.
The 15-year-old was seriously injured in Upper Warwick Street, Liverpool on Tuesday and is in a stable condition in hospital, Merseyside Police said.
Rio Jones, of Jermyn Street, has been charged with attempted murder, having a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a controlled drug.
He is due to appear at the city's adult remand court on Saturday.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.