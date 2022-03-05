Tuebrook crash: Girl, 6, seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
- Published
A six-year-old girl who was hit by an electric bike has been seriously injured, police have said.
She was struck by a male rider on the bike in Windsor Road, Liverpool, at about 18:00 GMT on Friday, Merseyside Police said.
The girl was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition. The rider left the scene of the collision.
Police have issued images of a man they want to speak to as they appeal for information.
