Liverpool council worker takes annual leave to help Ukraine
A council worker from Liverpool has used his annual leave to travel to Poland to help refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine.
Paul Stratton, 44, and his brother Gary, 41, travelled to the city of Przemysl, close to the border, to help with the influx of evacuees.
The pair said they were doing what they could using a Polish phrasebook.
Mr Stratton, a Liverpool City Council fraud investigator, said: "I couldn't sit at home and do nothing."
Millions of people have been displaced following Russia's invasion, as violence continues to intensify.
Mr Stratton said he and his brother, an ex-soldier who now works for Merseyside Police, were also drawing on their network of police and Army contacts.
He said they approached the Mayor of Przemysl to ask what they could do and were told to buy chocolate for the children as it was "the only thing that makes them smile".
"People are desperate to get something for their kids and the children were so polite, saying thank you. It's not dawned on them what's happened," he said, after spending £160 on chocolate bars.
"There aren't enough staff here. There's no Red Cross or local government.
"The Polish people are wonderful, beyond heroes. They're setting an example to the world of what it is to show humanity.
"The city streets are empty as everyone is volunteering. But we desperately need more drivers, translators, and money."
A reception centre that can process 4,000 people a day has been set up in a nearby shopping centre.
Mr Stratton, who has donated four laptops, said he was now "desperately trying to get them faster broadband".
He added: "I started out with sympathy, but it's now turned into anger. I want to bring them all home to keep them safe."
Liverpool City Council's chief executive Tony Reeves said: "I think it's incredible what Paul has done to help in this situation, he really is to be commended for his selflessness, kindness and compassion.
"It is a wonderful example of public service and we should all be very proud of him."
The brothers plan to return to Poland in a few weeks to continue to help.
