Formby stabbing: Teenage boy seriously injured in attack
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Merseyside.
He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after being attacked on School Lane, Formby, at 16:55 GMT on Tuesday.
Detectives are now trying to trace two male suspects who were seen fleeing from the scene on bikes.
Ch Insp Simon Owen said the investigation was in the "very early stages" and urged anyone with information to contact the force.
He added that officers would remain in the area to carry out forensic work and search for CCTV footage as well as conduct house-to-house inquiries and speak with the local community.
