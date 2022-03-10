Birkenhead's 'biggest transformation in 75 years' approved
Birkenhead's "biggest transformation in 75 years" has been approved by councillors.
A plan for 21,000 homes, green spaces and a low-carbon urban village was passed by Wirral Council.
Under the proposals, Birkenhead Market will be moved into the former House of Fraser building by the end of 2024.
The vision for Birkenhead secured £144m from the government, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and other public bodies.
Council leader Janette Williamson said the plan included "the most transformational proposals for the town since the 1947 Town Plan".
The Labour leader added: "We have a unique opportunity to create a beautiful, sustainable, waterfront town which people are proud to call home."
'Brand new town'
The regeneration plan includes creating a low-carbon urban village of up to 1,000 homes and the demolition of two flyovers currently splitting up the site, The Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Among the efforts to make the town more green is Dock Branch Park, which Wirral Council believes will be completed by the end of 2024.
Keith Keeley, Wirral Council's head of regeneration strategy, said the new Birkenhead as we know it should be in place by 2040, with significant progress expected over the next five or ten years.
Conservative Councillor David Burgess-Joyce expressed concerns that the plan could mean a focus on Birkenhead, while other parts of Wirral would be deteriorating.
Alan Evans, the council's director of regeneration, said the plan included parts of Seacombe, and there were also proposals for Liscard, New Brighton and New Ferry.
Labour councillor Tony Jones, who chairs the Wirral Council's Economy, Regeneration and Development Committee, said we have a "brand new town" in our grasp.