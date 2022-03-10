Southport couple who stole from children's football club sentenced
A couple who "ruthlessly" stole tens of thousands of pounds from a children's football club have been sentenced.
Michelle, 42, and Simon Marshall, 47, who helped run the club, used the money on shopping trips and holidays abroad.
Merseyside Police described the couple as "truly despicable," adding the "scale of their deceit was staggering".
Michelle Marshall was jailed for 30 months at Liverpool Crown Court while Simon Marshall received a 15-month sentence suspended for 18 months.
Merseyside Police said the couple, of Birkdale, Southport, successfully bid for £75,000 from its Community Cashback Fund to improve the club's facilities and buy equipment.
The grants scheme had been set up to enable money seized from criminals to be put back into the community.
However, their only legitimate spending on the club was about £5,000 on fencing and forged receipts were provided when they were asked for evidence of the ongoing work, the force said.
'Lied to police'
Detectives subsequently launched an investigation and it was established a further £31,695.31 in subscription fees paid by parents and guardians between December 2016 and November 2019 was also unaccounted for.
They were both arrested with Michelle Marshall pleading guilty to two counts of fraud while Simon Marshall admitted one count of fraud.
Det Con Louise Wright said: "They ruthlessly exploited the keenness of parents to provide for their children, and lied to the police about their intentions to provide a useful community facility, all for their own financial gain."
Paul Mullan, who now helps run the club as joint secretary, said the couple "let 130 children, their families and the community down".
"It's not fair, it's not right and whatever sentence they received would not have fully reflected the damage they did and the people they affected," he added.
The club, which has since been renamed Southport Athletic, has relocated to Ferryside Lane.