Formby stabbing: Man charged over stabbing of boy, 16, near church
A man has been charged after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed near a church.
The boy was attacked on School Lane in Formby, near Our Lady of Compassion Church, at about 16:55 GMT on Tuesday, Merseyside Police said.
The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital.
An 18-year-old man, from Seaforth, has been charged with possession of a bladed article, robbery and possession of a Class B drug and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court later.
The church said its services had resumed, after police requested the area was kept clear so the forensic team could carry out their work in daylight.
Merseyside Police urged anyone with information about the attack or dashcam footage to contact the force.
