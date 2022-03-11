Merseyside baby born at 23 weeks finally able to go home
- Published
A baby boy born at 23 weeks with a 15% chance of survival has been able to go home for the first time.
Lucas weighed just 1lb 3oz (539g) when he arrived into the world on 16 October at Liverpool Women's Hospital.
He spent almost five months on a ward after struggling with complications including sepsis and collapsed lungs.
His mother Sarah Chialton described him as her "little miracle" and thanked medical staff at the hospital for "saving his life".
"I can't even describe my emotions," said the 30-year-old about the moment she first stepped foot through her front door with her little boy.
"It was amazing. It was unbelievable."
The first-time mother, from Litherland in Merseyside, described her pregnancy as "normal" until she noticed an unusual discharge when she was 23 weeks and one day.
She was advised to go to the hospital for a check-up and was informed she was 2cm dilated, despite not feeling any pains or contractions.
"It was unlikely to be a good outcome for a baby born at 23 weeks," Ms Chialton, a nurse, said.
"They were saying at the start there's a 15% chance of survival.
"I can't really remember much about it. I just remember feeling quite overwhelmed."
Lucas was born at 23 weeks and four days, appearing little more than the size of a "Biro pen", his mother said.
"I just remember one of the doctors saying "he's breathing, he's breathing" so they rushed him over to the side," she continued.
"He was a very poorly baby at the start and I remember the doctors saying 'just prepare yourself'."
Lucas spent 142 days in hospital after suffering six different infections, two collapsed lungs as well as needing several blood transfusions.
But on Sunday, Sarah was able to bring her little boy, who now weighs 8lb 4oz (3.7kg), home for the first time.
"The neo-natal unit was just unbelievable. From day one the support that I got from the nurses was amazing," Ms Chialton said.
"They saved my little boy's life. I can't thank them enough."
She added she wanted to share her story to hopefully give some comfort to other parents going through similar experiences, urging them to "hold onto hope".
"Hope is all I had at from the start and it worked," she said.