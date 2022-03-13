Kirkdale flat fire: Person found dead after blaze
- Published
A person has been found dead after a fire at a flat in Liverpool.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at a terraced property in Carisbrooke Road at about 15:50 GMT on Saturday, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said.
A spokesperson said firefighters later discovered the body of an unidentified person during a search of the property.
MFRS said they had launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.
