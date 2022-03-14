Kirkdale flat fire: Woman's death not being treated as suspicious
- Published
The death of an elderly woman whose body was found after a flat fire is not being treated as suspicious, the fire service has said.
The blaze broke out at the ground-floor flat on Carisbrooke Road, Kirkdale, Liverpool, at 15:50 GMT on Saturday.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said an investigation had been launched and the cause of the fire was believed to be accidental.
Her identity has not yet been released by the fire service.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.