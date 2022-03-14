Southport junior football club rebrands after funding fraud
- Published
A children's football club has vowed to "give back" to the community after tens of thousands of pounds were stolen by a couple who were trusted to run it.
Michelle and Simon Marshall were sentenced on Friday for stealing money which had been earmarked to help transform Southport's Phoenix FC.
Paul Mullan, joint secretary, said the community had rallied together to help ensure the club's future.
"We want to be the club that we were promised to be," he said.
"Our ambitions are to get the clubhouse that we were promised so we can put on community events."
Merseyside Police said the couple, of Birkdale, Southport, successfully bid for £75,000 in funding to improve the club's facilities and buy equipment.
However, their only legitimate spending on the club was about £5,000 on fencing and forged receipts were provided when they were asked for evidence of the ongoing work, the force said.
Detectives subsequently launched an investigation and it was established a further £31,695.31 in subscription fees was also unaccounted for.
Michelle Marshall, 42, was jailed for 30 months at Liverpool Crown Court while Simon Marshall, 47, received a 15-month sentence suspended for 18 months after admitting fraud.
Now known as Southport Athletic, the club, which has moved to its new home on Ferryside Lane, plans to host a community food bank after the children were inspired by Marcus Rashford's food poverty campaign.
The club also hopes to increase activities for disabled children and introduce girls' football.
"Everyone's rallied round and got together and created the club that we've got today," said Mr Mullan.
"We want to continue to offer children of all ages, abilities the chance to be able to play here."