Liverpool murder probe as man found stabbed in street
A murder investigation has been launched after a man aged in his 40s was found stabbed to death in Liverpool.
The man was found injured in Rock Grove in the Old Swan area of the city at about 20:55 GMT on Monday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, Merseyside Police said, with the force appealing for witnesses.
A female was found with stab wounds inside a property on the same street and taken to hospital.
Ch Insp Jim Wilde said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Rock Grove this evening between 8.30pm and 9pm to please get in touch.
"It is vital that people with information, no matter how small, please contact us as it might be vital to the investigation."
