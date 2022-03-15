Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton striker fined for speeding in Lamborghini
- Published
England and Everton footballer Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been fined after he was caught speeding.
The 24-year-old striker admitted driving his Lamborghini sports car at 58mph in a 50mph zone.
He was issued with three penalty points at Chester Magistrates' Court.
Calvert-Lewin had been due to stand trial after he initially pleaded not guilty to exceeding the speed limit and failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver.
Barry Warburton, defending, said he would be changing his plea to exceeding the speed limit to guilty.
Michael O'Kane, prosecuting, said no evidence would be offered in respect of the second charge.
He said Calvert-Lewin's Lamborghini was caught speeding on the A533 at Halton Lodge in Runcorn, Cheshire, just after 13:00 BST on 18 August.
Mr Warburton told magistrates: "He has got a disposable income in excess of £450 a week. I think you are probably aware he is a professional footballer."
The court heard the maximum fine for the offence was £1,000 but Calvert-Lewin's guilty plea meant it was dropped by 10%.
Chair of the bench Roy Baron ordered the total amount of £1,610 should be paid within 28 days.
The court was told Calvert-Lewin already had three penalty points on his licence from a speeding matter on 28 February 2020.
The footballer joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2016 and made his debut for the England national team in 2020.
He was absent from Everton's match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, which they lost 1-0, as the club said he was ill.