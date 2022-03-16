BBC News

Old Swan death: Woman charged with murder after man found stabbed

A man, aged in his 40s, was found dead in Rock Grove in the Old Swan area of Liverpool

A woman has been charged with murdering a man who was found stabbed to death in a street.

The man, aged in his 40s, was found with "significant injuries" on Rock Grove in Old Swan, Liverpool at about 20:55 GMT on Monday, police said.

The victim, from the Knotty Ash area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Learna Cheng, 25, of Rock Grove, has been charged with his murder and will appear at Sefton Magistrates' Court later.

The force has urged anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

