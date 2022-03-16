Skin cancer: GPs use app to speed up treatment
GPs are using new smartphone technology to speed up treatment for skin cancer patients.
Doctors in Merseyside and Cheshire are the first in the country to capture clinical images of moles and lesions and make referrals through an app.
Almost 230 practices are using the technology which aims to help reduce the NHS waiting-list backlog.
Dr Stephanie Gallard said it meant her patients received "the right care, first time around".
The GP, who is also the primary care lead for elective dermatology within Cheshire and Merseyside Health and Care Partnership, said she was now able to treat patients "more effectively".
'More accurate'
A smartphone-compatible skin imaging device, known as a dermatoscope, is connected to an app.
GPs can capture images of moles and other skin lesions in a data-compliant manner, which can be attached to referrals or advice and guidance requests through the Cinapsis SmartReferrals app.
A secondary-care specialist is able to review the case and suggest the next steps for the patient with the information updated on the patient's record.
About 7,000 unnecessary referrals were being made every year at a cost of more than £1m, according to Cinapsis.
A two-year trial of the technology found 49% of cases submitted were successfully managed on the Cinapsis platform with advice and guidance alone.
Dr Gallard said the referral process was "now faster and more accurate".
Dr Richard Azurdia, consultant dermatologist at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said the technology had helped save time, which he "can put towards helping patients and reducing care backlogs".