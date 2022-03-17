Mollington crash: Woman dies after being hit by ambulance
A pedestrian has died after being knocked down by an ambulance.
The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A540 Parkgate Road in Mollington, at about 22:00 GMT on Wednesday.
A Cheshire Police spokesman said there were no reports of other injuries and inquiries into the fatal crash are ongoing.
The ambulance is not believed to have been responding to an incident at the time of the crash, the force said.
"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any video footage which may aid the investigation," the spokesman added.
