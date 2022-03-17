Old Swan death: Family pay tribute to man killed in stabbing
A man who was stabbed to death in the street had the "most infectious smile and energy", his family have said.
Dylan Bacon, 39, was found with serious injuries on Rock Grove in Old Swan, Liverpool, at 20:55 GMT on Monday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination has confirmed he died from a stab wound to the chest.
Learna Cheng, 25, of Rock Grove, appeared at Sefton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday after being charged with his murder.
She will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday.
Paying tribute, Mr Bacon's family said he was "loved by everyone in Old Swan" and "you couldn't think about the Swan without Dylan coming to mind".
"He was gifted with the bluest eyes and dimples, and was always available for a picture," they added.
"The stories of Dylan will live on, we love you so much 'One kiss is all it takes'."