Toxteth shooting: Fifth arrest after girl, 15, shot at bus stop

The girl was waiting at a bus stop in Toxteth

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder after a girl was shot as she waited at a bus stop in Liverpool.

The 15-year-old suffered "devastating" injuries in the shooting on Upper Warwick Street on 1 March.

Merseyside Police said the shots were fired from a group riding bikes.

The man was also held on possession of an offensive weapon and was taken to a police station for questioning before being released under investigation.

Rio Jones, of Jermyn Street, has been charged with attempted murder, having a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a controlled drug.

Four others have been arrested and released under investigation.

The latest arrest was made during a day of targeted raids across Toxteth.

Ten people were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences with cash, drugs and mobile phones seized.

