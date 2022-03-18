Liverpool 'green wall' feature unveiled in city centre
A 27m (89ft) wall of greenery has been unveiled in Liverpool to help bring a bit of plant life to the city centre's urban shopping malls.
The feature has been set up in Liverpool One's Chavasse Park and is designed to provide a natural barrier to traffic pollution from The Strand.
It is part of a project to create more wildlife-friendly areas.
Councillor Dan Barrington said it was a "vital step" to improve biodiversity and create a "greener" city centre.
"This living wall will have a positive impact on both wildlife and us humans too, from better air quality to our wellbeing," he said.
The wall features 8,000 "pollinator friendly" plants made up of 24 different species, Liverpool City Council said.
Fitted with an irrigation system, the evergreen wall can also absorb up to 15 decibels of sound.
The project is a partnership between Liverpool City Council, The Mersey Forest and The University of Liverpool and is part of a scheme to create "a green corridor" in the city centre - which has one of the lowest percentages of greenspace in the UK, the council said.
Other walls have gone up at Parr Street Car Park and St Johns Shopping Centre.
