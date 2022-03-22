Birkenhead attack: Arrest after man stabbed in the neck
- Published
A man is critically ill after being stabbed in the neck in what police have described as an "appalling" attack.
It happened near Park Road West in Birkenhead, Wirral, at about 21:20 GMT on Monday, said Merseyside Police.
The victim was found about a mile away, in Duke Street, and taken to hospital where he remains.
A 31-year-old man from Claughton was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and taken into custody for questioning.
Officers remain in Duke Street and the force has urged anyone with information about the attack to get in contact.
Det Insp Darren Hankin said: "We have unfortunately in recent months seen the catastrophic consequences of knife crime on Merseyside and we simply won't stand by and allow people to carry knives and threaten the safety of themselves and others."