Battle of the Atlantic Memorial: Charity given £1.25m by Naval Club
The creation of a memorial to the Battle of the Atlantic in Liverpool is a step closer after a £1.25m donation.
The Battle of the Atlantic Memorial (BOAM) charity said the money was gifted by the Naval Club, following the sale of its premises in London.
The memorial will serve as a permanent reminder of the "incalculable value of peace", BOAM chairman Gary Doyle said.
It will sit in a garden of remembrance in the grounds of the Church of St Nicholas on the Pier Head.
The term Battle of the Atlantic was coined by Winston Churchill to describe the protracted struggle by the Allies to secure shipping routes across the Atlantic.
'Long overdue'
It was the longest continuous military campaign in World War Two, masterminded at a secret bunker in Liverpool, now the Western Approaches HQ Museum, on Rumford Street.
Some of the money will be used for an arboretum at Woodside Ferry terminal, part of wider plans to develop the U-Boat story visitor attraction and replace the ferry landing stage, which received £19.6m in levelling up funding in October.
Naval Club chairman, Simon Wilson, said: "The Naval Club was founded in 1946 by members of the Royal Navy Volunteer Reserve (RNVR) who had fought in the war and wanted a place to socialise and stay in London.
"I am delighted that we could support the BOAM charity as the RNVR contributed massively in the battle for our very survival, and a proper national memorial is long overdue."
In 2013 Battle of the Atlantic events were staged in Liverpool, Londonderry and London to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the battle.