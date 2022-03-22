Boy, 17, held after woman raped in New Brighton park
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in a Merseyside park.
The assault happened in Vale Park, New Brighton, on Sunday before police were informed the next day.
The teenager, from Liscard in Wallasey, remains in custody, Merseyside Police said.
A cordon was put in place while officers searched the scene. The force appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.