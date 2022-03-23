Woodchurch shooting: Man seriously injured in drive-by attack
- Published
A 23-year-old man is in hospital in a serious condition after he was shot in a drive-by attack.
Police were called to reports of a shooting on Hoole Road in Woodchurch, Wirral, at about 18:10 GMT on Tuesday.
The injured man turned up at hospital with gunshot wounds a short time later, police said.
Merseyside Police said officers believed the male gunman was in a dark coloured vehicle that made off at speed towards Houghton Road.
A large police scene is currently in place in Hoole Road to allow forensic searches to be carried out.
Officers remain in the area reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out witness inquiries, the force said.
Police have urged anyone with information or dashcam footage of the shooting to contact officers or Crimestoppers anonymously.
