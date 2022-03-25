Formby stabbing: Second man charged over attack on boy
- Published
A second man has been charged after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed near a church.
The boy was attacked on School Lane, near Our Lady of Compassion Church, in Formby, Merseyside, on 8 March.
He was taken to hospital and has now been discharged.
An 18-year-old man, of Kirkby, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, robbery, possession of a bladed article in public and theft of a pedal cycle.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court later.
An 18-year-old man, of Seaforth, was previously charged with robbery, possession of a bladed article and possession of a Class B drug.
