Judge considers life term for 'depraved' woman who raped girl
A woman who admitted the "shockingly depraved" sexual abuse of a vulnerable young girl could be given a life sentence, a court has heard.
Vicki Bevan, 37, of St Helens, pleaded guilty to 36 sexual offences, including rape, at an earlier hearing.
A judge told her he was considering a whole-life term, describing the abuse as "the worst" he had heard.
Bevan was due to be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court along with two men.
Paul Rafferty, 62 and Tony Hutton, 42, both of St Helens, have also admitted sexual offences.
Rafferty pleaded guilty to 10 sexual offences, including raping the young girl, and Hutton pleaded guilty to four sexual offences.
'Blame sharing'
Judge Andrew Menary QC adjourned sentencing and said he was considering an "indefinite" or life sentence for Bevan.
He told her lawyers he wanted written submissions on the matter before he decides.
The court heard the trio had abused the young victim and sent messages about the abuse.
Judge Menary said: "Just when you think you have heard the worst, another one comes along.
"Of particular concern to the court is the fact that there are exchanges of messages which are shockingly depraved fantasies.
"And they did not remain as fantasies, some of these were played out in real life."
He also warned Bevan that any "blame sharing" claim by her defence or any suggestion she was "led on" by the two men would not be accepted.
Bevan was seen laughing and smiling in the dock before later wiping away tears.
All three were remanded in custody to be sentenced on 13 May.