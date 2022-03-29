Pensby murder inquiry: Five released with no further action
Published
Five people arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who was found dead outside a house have been released with no further action.
Merseyside Police said they discovered the body in Smallridge Close in Pensby, Wirral, after they were called at about 04:00 BST on Sunday.
Detectives said they were treating the death as unexplained but are not looking for anyone else.
The deceased's next of kin and the coroner have been informed.
The five people from Birkenhead who have now been released were two women, both aged 20, and three men aged between 23 and 30.
