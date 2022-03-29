Cheshire man tells of 12-day drive to rescue Ukrainian gran
- Published
A Ukrainian grandmother is "settling in well" in a spare room in Cheshire after her son-in-law rescued her following the Russian invasion.
Michael Felton, 61, from Ellesmere Port, drove over 1,700 miles (2,735 km) to bring his children's 83-year-old grandmother to safety in the UK.
He said it took "some coercion" to convince his wife's mother Nadia to leave her home in Kharkiv.
"I just want her to be in a quiet, calm place," he said.
Mr Felton said the "frail" woman, known as Babulya to her family, had been living alone and removing her hearing aids at night to block out the sound of Russian bombs.
He said his wife of 15 years had spent "most of her time in tears" after her elderly mother had been "prepared to die in her own home if necessary".
Nadia, who can only speak Russian, eventually managed to escape Kharkiv on a bus with the young grandson of a family friend and Ken, her miniature Yorkshire terrier.
She suffered a "horrible" fall while travelling and was left with bruises across her face before she was picked up by Mr Felton at the Polish border to begin the "exhausting" 12-day journey back to the UK.
They travelled by car across Poland before flying to Paris where they caught a train to Calais and then a ferry across the channel, arriving in Dover on 20 March.
Tearful goodbye
It was there that Nadia was forced to say a "tearful" goodbye to her dog, who is spending three months in quarantine in Essex.
The pair then drove to Bristol Airport where they stopped overnight before making their final journey back to Cheshire the next morning.
Mr Felton said Nadia has "settled in well" and is staying across the street in the spare room of a neighbour.
"I just want her to be with people who are smiling, where she hasn't got to worry about where the next glass of water or slice of bread is coming from," he said.
"Imagine if someone said to you, here's a suitcase go into your house and pack what you can, and you might never be coming back.
"Your whole life boils down to that one suitcase and you've no idea whether you will ever be able to come back to your home or even if it will still be standing the next day."